Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

222 University Boulevard N., #3

222 University Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

222 University Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Oak Haven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
Riverfront Home with Spectacular Sunsets! - Enjoy this riverfront home with spectacular sunsets (INCLUDES BOAT SLIP). Imagine yourself in this two-story, 4,200 sq. ft. end unit in a secluded six-unit community with wraparound views of the Arlington River and three acres of beautifully landscaped property with a community pool and a floating dock, all just minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Huge master suite upstairs with sliders leading to a covered balcony with stunning river view. Master Bath with jetted tub & walk-in shower. Large laundry room. In-law suite/2nd master with private bath downstairs. Kitchen with quartz counters and new Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful family room with fireplace has high ceiling and is flooded with light. Dining room and living room are just right for large gatherings. Storm shutters throughout; lawn care included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have any available units?
222 University Boulevard N., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have?
Some of 222 University Boulevard N., #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 University Boulevard N., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
222 University Boulevard N., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 University Boulevard N., #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 is pet friendly.
Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 offer parking?
No, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 does not offer parking.
Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have a pool?
Yes, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 has a pool.
Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have accessible units?
No, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 University Boulevard N., #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 University Boulevard N., #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
