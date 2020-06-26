222 University Boulevard N., #3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly

Riverfront Home with Spectacular Sunsets! - Enjoy this riverfront home with spectacular sunsets (INCLUDES BOAT SLIP). Imagine yourself in this two-story, 4,200 sq. ft. end unit in a secluded six-unit community with wraparound views of the Arlington River and three acres of beautifully landscaped property with a community pool and a floating dock, all just minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Huge master suite upstairs with sliders leading to a covered balcony with stunning river view. Master Bath with jetted tub & walk-in shower. Large laundry room. In-law suite/2nd master with private bath downstairs. Kitchen with quartz counters and new Stainless Steel appliances. Beautiful family room with fireplace has high ceiling and is flooded with light. Dining room and living room are just right for large gatherings. Storm shutters throughout; lawn care included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4847816)