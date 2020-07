Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home for rent in Kernan Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has new carpets throughout! Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining and formal living room. The family room is a great size with a nice fireplace and built in shelving. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook. Master bedroom is spacious. Master bathroom has walk-in shower, garden tub and dual sinks! This home has a large fully fenced in yard. Lawncare is included in the rental. Washer/Dryer connections only.No pets please.