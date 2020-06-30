All apartments in Jacksonville
2218 Bourget Drive

2218 Bourget Drive
Location

2218 Bourget Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
THIS HOME JUST LOWERED! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING? - Quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced back lawn and a carport. This home has ceramic tile and carpeting with a laundry room and utiliity room. Has a beautiful shaded lot with lots of trees and very close to shopping.

This home won't last long so please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT and set up a viewing now! 904-302-9020 X107.

$50 Application Fee
$95 Admin Fee

(RLNE5451477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Bourget Drive have any available units?
2218 Bourget Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Bourget Drive have?
Some of 2218 Bourget Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Bourget Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Bourget Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Bourget Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Bourget Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Bourget Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Bourget Drive offers parking.
Does 2218 Bourget Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Bourget Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Bourget Drive have a pool?
No, 2218 Bourget Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Bourget Drive have accessible units?
No, 2218 Bourget Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Bourget Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Bourget Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

