Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 Pierce Arrow Dr.

2217 Pierce Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Pierce Arrow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae2fb2a0bb ----
Sutton Lakes Community 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath

Open floorplan, high ceilings, downstairs guest bedroom is only a part of what makes this home yours. Tiled downstairs with high ceilings and open sitting room. Family room and kitchen overlook backyard with water view. New carpet and paint throughout the home and new tile in bathrooms. Upstairs you\'ll walk into 2 bedrooms, open loft and master bedroom. Walk in closet, walk in shower and separate tub. Sutton Lakes community is close to 295 for quick access to the St Johns Town Center, Top Golf, Zoo and TIAA stadium to watch the Jaguars play this season. Only 15 minutes to the beach.
Community Pool, basketball courts and playground.

Pets Negotiable: $250 per approved pet nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds.

Professionally managed property by One Realty Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have any available units?
2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have?
Some of 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. offer parking?
No, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. has a pool.
Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Pierce Arrow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
