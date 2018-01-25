2217 Pierce Arrow Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae2fb2a0bb ----

Sutton Lakes Community 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath



Open floorplan, high ceilings, downstairs guest bedroom is only a part of what makes this home yours. Tiled downstairs with high ceilings and open sitting room. Family room and kitchen overlook backyard with water view. New carpet and paint throughout the home and new tile in bathrooms. Upstairs you\'ll walk into 2 bedrooms, open loft and master bedroom. Walk in closet, walk in shower and separate tub. Sutton Lakes community is close to 295 for quick access to the St Johns Town Center, Top Golf, Zoo and TIAA stadium to watch the Jaguars play this season. Only 15 minutes to the beach.

Community Pool, basketball courts and playground.



Pets Negotiable: $250 per approved pet nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds.



Professionally managed property by One Realty Property Management.