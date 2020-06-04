Renovated Northside Manufactured home Near the Zoo! - This 2 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has a large front yard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.
Completely renovated with new floors and upgraded kitchen appliances with island.
Bonus Features: Private Drive Washer and Dryer connections
(RLNE4641684)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Fields Ave have any available units?
219 Fields Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.