Jacksonville, FL
219 Fields Ave
219 Fields Ave

219 Fields Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 Fields Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Hollyford

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Renovated Northside Manufactured home Near the Zoo! - This 2 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has a large front yard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.

Completely renovated with new floors and upgraded kitchen appliances with island.

Bonus Features:
Private Drive
Washer and Dryer connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Fields Ave have any available units?
219 Fields Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Fields Ave have?
Some of 219 Fields Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Fields Ave currently offering any rent specials?
219 Fields Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Fields Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Fields Ave is pet friendly.
Does 219 Fields Ave offer parking?
No, 219 Fields Ave does not offer parking.
Does 219 Fields Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Fields Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Fields Ave have a pool?
No, 219 Fields Ave does not have a pool.
Does 219 Fields Ave have accessible units?
No, 219 Fields Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Fields Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Fields Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
