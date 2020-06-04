219 Fields Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Renovated Northside Manufactured home Near the Zoo! - This 2 bedroom home is located right off N Main St. and is just minutes from the Jacksonville Zoo and I 95. It has a large front yard and open floor plan beaming with natural light.



Completely renovated with new floors and upgraded kitchen appliances with island.



Bonus Features:

Private Drive

Washer and Dryer connections



