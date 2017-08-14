2169 Pierce Arrow Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom House located in Sutton Lakes on the Southside offering 2,474 sq ft! - Come home to this SPACIOUS 4 bedroom house offering formal living room, formal dinning room, additional living room/dining/kitchen combo & a screened in patio! Kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, food prep island, lots of counter space, and a pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite offers dual vanity, soaking tub, & walk in shower. This house is located on lake and is not fenced.



Call or text Jennifer to schedule a showing! 904-615-0834



PET FRIENDLY! $250 pet fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds permitted.



$1695 rent + $10 admin fee= $1705 per month



Jennifer Lynch

Realtor

Cell 904-615-0834



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



(RLNE4289435)