All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2169 Pierce Arrow Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2169 Pierce Arrow Drive

2169 Pierce Arrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2169 Pierce Arrow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom House located in Sutton Lakes on the Southside offering 2,474 sq ft! - Come home to this SPACIOUS 4 bedroom house offering formal living room, formal dinning room, additional living room/dining/kitchen combo & a screened in patio! Kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, food prep island, lots of counter space, and a pantry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite offers dual vanity, soaking tub, & walk in shower. This house is located on lake and is not fenced.

Call or text Jennifer to schedule a showing! 904-615-0834

PET FRIENDLY! $250 pet fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds permitted.

$1695 rent + $10 admin fee= $1705 per month

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor
Cell 904-615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4289435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have any available units?
2169 Pierce Arrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Pierce Arrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive offer parking?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have a pool?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 Pierce Arrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia