All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2163 SANDY BAY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2163 SANDY BAY LN
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

2163 SANDY BAY LN

2163 Sandy Bay Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2163 Sandy Bay Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 3/2 in the Coastal Oaks community near NS Mayport! Just built in 2017, this cul-de-sac home features wood tile floors in main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Great size family room and dining area for entertaining. Owners suite features dual sinks, oversized shower and walk-in closet. Backyard has covered porch and lots of space! Located close to beaches and shopping. Washer/dryer provided in as is condition. Lawn care not included. Non-smokers only. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have any available units?
2163 SANDY BAY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have?
Some of 2163 SANDY BAY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2163 SANDY BAY LN currently offering any rent specials?
2163 SANDY BAY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 SANDY BAY LN pet-friendly?
No, 2163 SANDY BAY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN offer parking?
Yes, 2163 SANDY BAY LN offers parking.
Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2163 SANDY BAY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have a pool?
No, 2163 SANDY BAY LN does not have a pool.
Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have accessible units?
No, 2163 SANDY BAY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 SANDY BAY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2163 SANDY BAY LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia