2163 SANDY BAY LN

Immaculate 3/2 in the Coastal Oaks community near NS Mayport! Just built in 2017, this cul-de-sac home features wood tile floors in main living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Great size family room and dining area for entertaining. Owners suite features dual sinks, oversized shower and walk-in closet. Backyard has covered porch and lots of space! Located close to beaches and shopping. Washer/dryer provided in as is condition. Lawn care not included. Non-smokers only. Available now!