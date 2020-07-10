2160 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

From 5 Points South on Margaret to Riverside Ave. Right on Riverside to property on left. COMPLETELY REMODELED, never lived in, mid-century modern gem in the HEART of Riverside. Clean, bright and sunny. A+ location: 1 block to the river, 1 block to Publix & Starbucks, easy walk to countless restaurants and shops, 2 miles to downtown. Too many upgrades to list them all: Quartz countertops and backsplash Counter-depth, side-by-side, SS Frigidaire Gallery refrigerator. Stove, MW, DW, Disposal. Over-sized 42'' cabinetry. In-unit washer & dryer Elfa closet systems throughout. Off-street parking And on and on. Rent $1,495. First month's rent and security of $1,495 required for move-in. Pets considered with NRPD. Water, trash, pest control - $75/mth. Tenant responsible for electric and wifi