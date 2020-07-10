2160 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities
From 5 Points South on Margaret to Riverside Ave. Right on Riverside to property on left. COMPLETELY REMODELED, never lived in, mid-century modern gem in the HEART of Riverside. Clean, bright and sunny. A+ location: 1 block to the river, 1 block to Publix & Starbucks, easy walk to countless restaurants and shops, 2 miles to downtown. Too many upgrades to list them all: Quartz countertops and backsplash Counter-depth, side-by-side, SS Frigidaire Gallery refrigerator. Stove, MW, DW, Disposal. Over-sized 42'' cabinetry. In-unit washer & dryer Elfa closet systems throughout. Off-street parking And on and on. Rent $1,495. First month's rent and security of $1,495 required for move-in. Pets considered with NRPD. Water, trash, pest control - $75/mth. Tenant responsible for electric and wifi