Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 PM

2153 DERRINGER CIR W

2153 Derringer Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

2153 Derringer Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Location! Minutes from Mayport. This home has 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen overlooks the great room with Floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious and has its own full bathroom with large walk-in closet. Second and third bedroom are spacious. Large corner lot with screened lanai LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Attached 1- car Garage w/ automatic garage door opener. provides parking and/or storage. Beautiful Park nearby with a playground, basketball courts, and an athletic field. Realtor is related to owner.CALL OWNER- for appt and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have any available units?
2153 DERRINGER CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have?
Some of 2153 DERRINGER CIR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 DERRINGER CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
2153 DERRINGER CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 DERRINGER CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W offers parking.
Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have a pool?
No, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have accessible units?
No, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 DERRINGER CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2153 DERRINGER CIR W has units with dishwashers.
