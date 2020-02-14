2153 DERRINGER CIR W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Location! Minutes from Mayport. This home has 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen overlooks the great room with Floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious and has its own full bathroom with large walk-in closet. Second and third bedroom are spacious. Large corner lot with screened lanai LAWN CARE INCLUDED. Attached 1- car Garage w/ automatic garage door opener. provides parking and/or storage. Beautiful Park nearby with a playground, basketball courts, and an athletic field. Realtor is related to owner.CALL OWNER- for appt and questions.