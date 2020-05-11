All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
2139 Sotterly Lane
2139 Sotterly Lane

2139 South Sotterley Lane · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

2139 South Sotterley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Biltmore

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home in Pritchard Point, Ready NOW! - Welcome Home! This partial brick home offers space for the entire family. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the home, a formal living and dining space is at the front of the house. Kitchen overlooks large family area. Split floor plan; Master is on left side of the house with separate tub and shower, separate vanities, and walk in closets. Two other great size rooms on opposite side of the house. Extend Screen lanai out back overlooks the pond with plenty of yard left too! Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5655234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have any available units?
2139 Sotterly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2139 Sotterly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Sotterly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Sotterly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Sotterly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane offer parking?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have a pool?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Sotterly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Sotterly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

