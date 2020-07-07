All apartments in Jacksonville
2107 Bridier Street

2107 Bridier Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Bridier Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1177f1e053 ---- This cute 2-bedroom 1-bath remodeled home has an open eat-in kitchen and a large living area, sitting on a corner lot with fenced yard right across the street from a park! Schedule your viewing today! -Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent. -Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying. -Additional fees apply: application fee - $50 per adult, pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet, administration fee - $150. -Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date. -One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in. -(All fees are subject to change without prior notice.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Bridier Street have any available units?
2107 Bridier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2107 Bridier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Bridier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Bridier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Bridier Street is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Bridier Street offer parking?
No, 2107 Bridier Street does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Bridier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Bridier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Bridier Street have a pool?
No, 2107 Bridier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Bridier Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 Bridier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Bridier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Bridier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Bridier Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2107 Bridier Street has units with air conditioning.

