2085 Morehouse Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

New Remodel Single Family 3/2 Northside JAX, FL - Property Id: 292340



This rental property is located in Jacksonville's North-side in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

This nice house consists in a living-room, kitchen, dining-room, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a laundry-room. The house has been recently remodeled with a new wooden flooring including all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the kitchen the cabinets has been upgraded and painted with a nice and bright white-bone color & its interior walls are totally painted with bright colors. Both bathrooms have new bath fixtures and its walls are painted with a light cream color. All windows and both security doors are brand new. Also, the private fence in the back porch area has been upgraded and the 2.5 Ton A/C System and water-heater are brand new.

This property is in the corner between Morehouse Rd. & Spellman Rd., near to Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School & St. Clair Evans Academy. and close to stores, fast-foods, restaurants & Church.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292340

No Pets Allowed



