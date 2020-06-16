All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2085 Morehouse Rd

2085 Moorehouse Road · (904) 290-3880
Location

2085 Moorehouse Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Royal Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New Remodel Single Family 3/2 Northside JAX, FL - Property Id: 292340

This rental property is located in Jacksonville's North-side in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood.
This nice house consists in a living-room, kitchen, dining-room, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a laundry-room. The house has been recently remodeled with a new wooden flooring including all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the kitchen the cabinets has been upgraded and painted with a nice and bright white-bone color & its interior walls are totally painted with bright colors. Both bathrooms have new bath fixtures and its walls are painted with a light cream color. All windows and both security doors are brand new. Also, the private fence in the back porch area has been upgraded and the 2.5 Ton A/C System and water-heater are brand new.
This property is in the corner between Morehouse Rd. & Spellman Rd., near to Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School & St. Clair Evans Academy. and close to stores, fast-foods, restaurants & Church.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292340
Property Id 292340

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Morehouse Rd have any available units?
2085 Morehouse Rd has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 Morehouse Rd have?
Some of 2085 Morehouse Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 Morehouse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Morehouse Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Morehouse Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2085 Morehouse Rd offer parking?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2085 Morehouse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Morehouse Rd have a pool?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2085 Morehouse Rd have accessible units?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Morehouse Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 Morehouse Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
