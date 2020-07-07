All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

204 West 61st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated with new roof, paint and fenced back yard. Also new kitchen cabinets and counter and new carpet throughout. New deck at front of house. Conveniently located to I95 and River City Market Place. A very cute home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 W 61st St have any available units?
204 W 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 W 61st St have?
Some of 204 W 61st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 W 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
204 W 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 W 61st St pet-friendly?
No, 204 W 61st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 204 W 61st St offer parking?
No, 204 W 61st St does not offer parking.
Does 204 W 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 W 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 W 61st St have a pool?
No, 204 W 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 204 W 61st St have accessible units?
No, 204 W 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 204 W 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 W 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.

