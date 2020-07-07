204 W 61st St

204 West 61st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Tallulah-North Shore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated with new roof, paint and fenced back yard. Also new kitchen cabinets and counter and new carpet throughout. New deck at front of house. Conveniently located to I95 and River City Market Place. A very cute home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
