Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
204 E. 48th St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

204 E. 48th St.

204 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 East 48th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic 3 Bed with Large Yard - *Free Application* Beautiful two bedroom home located in Northside. Located just minutes from Downtown and shopping locations. Home features hardwood floors, new appliances, and an open floor plan.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH"S RENT!

Features:
- 24 Hour maintenance
- Large Yard
- Renovated

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5175011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E. 48th St. have any available units?
204 E. 48th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E. 48th St. have?
Some of 204 E. 48th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E. 48th St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 E. 48th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E. 48th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 E. 48th St. is pet friendly.
Does 204 E. 48th St. offer parking?
No, 204 E. 48th St. does not offer parking.
Does 204 E. 48th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E. 48th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E. 48th St. have a pool?
No, 204 E. 48th St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 E. 48th St. have accessible units?
No, 204 E. 48th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E. 48th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E. 48th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
