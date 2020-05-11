204 E. 48th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic 3 Bed with Large Yard - *Free Application* Beautiful two bedroom home located in Northside. Located just minutes from Downtown and shopping locations. Home features hardwood floors, new appliances, and an open floor plan.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH"S RENT!



Features:

- 24 Hour maintenance

- Large Yard

- Renovated



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



