Jacksonville, FL
2032 W St Martins Dr
2032 W St Martins Dr

2032 Saint Martins Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Saint Martins Dr W, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2032 W St Martins Dr Available 07/15/19 Location, Location, Location - **Kensington Gardens Coming in May 2019** - Location, Location, Location! Enjoy this attractive stucco home in this Super Community. Close to shopping, dining, and the Beaches. Easy to care for Tile floors throughout. Enjoy winters curled up to the corner fireplace in the large living room/dining room combo. Additional space in the eat-in kitchen provides easy access to all areas of the house and great entertainment space. Appliances include a smooth top range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Nicely landscaped fenced rear yard and two car garage with opener. Submit a Guest Card to be informed the moment this home is available for showings.

(RLNE2217666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 W St Martins Dr have any available units?
2032 W St Martins Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 W St Martins Dr have?
Some of 2032 W St Martins Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 W St Martins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2032 W St Martins Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 W St Martins Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 W St Martins Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2032 W St Martins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2032 W St Martins Dr offers parking.
Does 2032 W St Martins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 W St Martins Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 W St Martins Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2032 W St Martins Dr has a pool.
Does 2032 W St Martins Dr have accessible units?
No, 2032 W St Martins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 W St Martins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 W St Martins Dr has units with dishwashers.
