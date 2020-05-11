All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2031 Tyson Lake Dr.

2031 Tyson Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Tyson Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac37afc0bd ----
CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!!!

New Construction 3/2 Split floor plan with backyard lakeview. Adams Lake is a Deed Restricted Community located on the west side of Jacksonville, just minutes from fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment. Conveniently located off Normandy Boulevard between SR23 and Chaffee Road, this quaint community is just 2 miles from I-10. Tranquil Adams Lake is centered in a wild life preserve with access to a beautiful large lake.

Residents will enjoy amazing community amenities such as a pool, club house, tot lot and park.

One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have any available units?
2031 Tyson Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have?
Some of 2031 Tyson Lake Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Tyson Lake Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Tyson Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
