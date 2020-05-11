2031 Tyson Lake Dr.

Amenities

New Construction 3/2 Split floor plan with backyard lakeview. Adams Lake is a Deed Restricted Community located on the west side of Jacksonville, just minutes from fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment. Conveniently located off Normandy Boulevard between SR23 and Chaffee Road, this quaint community is just 2 miles from I-10. Tranquil Adams Lake is centered in a wild life preserve with access to a beautiful large lake.



Residents will enjoy amazing community amenities such as a pool, club house, tot lot and park.



One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.