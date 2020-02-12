All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 SPRING ST

203 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 Spring Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 SPRING ST have any available units?
203 SPRING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 SPRING ST have?
Some of 203 SPRING ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 SPRING ST currently offering any rent specials?
203 SPRING ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 SPRING ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 SPRING ST is pet friendly.
Does 203 SPRING ST offer parking?
Yes, 203 SPRING ST does offer parking.
Does 203 SPRING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 SPRING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 SPRING ST have a pool?
No, 203 SPRING ST does not have a pool.
Does 203 SPRING ST have accessible units?
No, 203 SPRING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 203 SPRING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 SPRING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
