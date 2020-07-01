201 E. Bay St.

Amenities

This beautiful, exclusive and newly renovated condo is located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. This Surf Villa condo has 1 bed/ 1bath with a fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops. As you walk in the condo, you can enjoy the amazing view of the Atlantic Ocean.... The condo is located in the gated community of Sawgrass Beach Club and only minutes away from fine dining, shopping, movie theaters and much more... This amazing vacation condo is centrally located for our guest, you can be in our historic St. Augustine in only 30 minutes and in Orlando (Theme Parks) in only 1:45 minutes so come and stay and make lasting memory for you and your family..... Exclusive for our guest, you can purchase a temporary membership to Sawgrass Country Club and enjoy the membership while you stay in our condo... No Smoking