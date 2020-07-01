All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

201 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This beautiful, exclusive and newly renovated condo is located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. This Surf Villa condo has 1 bed/ 1bath with a fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops. As you walk in the condo, you can enjoy the amazing view of the Atlantic Ocean.... The condo is located in the gated community of Sawgrass Beach Club and only minutes away from fine dining, shopping, movie theaters and much more... This amazing vacation condo is centrally located for our guest, you can be in our historic St. Augustine in only 30 minutes and in Orlando (Theme Parks) in only 1:45 minutes so come and stay and make lasting memory for you and your family..... Exclusive for our guest, you can purchase a temporary membership to Sawgrass Country Club and enjoy the membership while you stay in our condo... No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E. Bay St. have any available units?
201 E. Bay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 E. Bay St. have?
Some of 201 E. Bay St.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E. Bay St. currently offering any rent specials?
201 E. Bay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E. Bay St. pet-friendly?
No, 201 E. Bay St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 201 E. Bay St. offer parking?
No, 201 E. Bay St. does not offer parking.
Does 201 E. Bay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E. Bay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E. Bay St. have a pool?
No, 201 E. Bay St. does not have a pool.
Does 201 E. Bay St. have accessible units?
No, 201 E. Bay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E. Bay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E. Bay St. does not have units with dishwashers.

