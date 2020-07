Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Adorable 3/1 bungalow within minutes from the heart of historic Avondale and Riverside. Home features front porch perfect for your rocking chair and enjoying a nice cup of coffee, attached 1 car carport with storage and laundry, spacious bedrooms, open concept living/dining, light and bright spacious kitchen, back patio perfect for grilling and lounging in your big fully fenced back yard.