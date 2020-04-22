2002 Saint Clair St

Amenities

This stunning home is 1,224 square feet and is a 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. The home has fresh paint and is recently renovated with a stylish bathroom and an open kitchen. The kitchen has fresh white cabinets and plenty of storage space. Also includes a separate dining room area. Pet-friendly with approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 02/25!



