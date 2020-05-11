All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19715 Holly Cone Drive

19715 Dolly Drive
Location

19715 Dolly Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
TROPICAL PARADISE! This turn key Furnished home in the highly sought-after Rivercrest community was recently renovated to include new flooring ,a redesigned kitchen, granite counters throughout and a beautiful palette of rich earth tone paint. A great OPEN FLOOR PLAN with HIGH CEILINGS, large windows and French doors allow the beauty of the manicured landscaping and pool to enhance the interior space. The Kitchen has tall 42&quot; cabinets, stainless appliances and a spacious pantry. The kitchen has a dinette area and overlooks the family room. There is a Formal Dining area - currently used as an office. The Master suite is spacious and leads to the large master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 are on the other side of the house with a 2nd bathroom separating the two. This home feature an indoor laundry room and lots of extra storage closets. The home is located next to a quite MINI PARK with beautiful landscaping and seating. The home is equipped with security cameras and monitoring equipment which will convey with the home. The SALT WATER POOL has a dual cycle pump and a lounge seat at the deep end. A large covered deck and the screened patio allow for year round use. This is a fun neighborhood with resort like amenities. New massive clubhouse pool with walking bridge connecting to another pool with a beach style entry. Parks both in the pool for water fun as well as play equipment in the dry areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have any available units?
19715 Holly Cone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have?
Some of 19715 Holly Cone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19715 Holly Cone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19715 Holly Cone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19715 Holly Cone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19715 Holly Cone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive offer parking?
No, 19715 Holly Cone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19715 Holly Cone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19715 Holly Cone Drive has a pool.
Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have accessible units?
No, 19715 Holly Cone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19715 Holly Cone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19715 Holly Cone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
