19715 Holly Cone Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

TROPICAL PARADISE! This turn key Furnished home in the highly sought-after Rivercrest community was recently renovated to include new flooring ,a redesigned kitchen, granite counters throughout and a beautiful palette of rich earth tone paint. A great OPEN FLOOR PLAN with HIGH CEILINGS, large windows and French doors allow the beauty of the manicured landscaping and pool to enhance the interior space. The Kitchen has tall 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and a spacious pantry. The kitchen has a dinette area and overlooks the family room. There is a Formal Dining area - currently used as an office. The Master suite is spacious and leads to the large master bathroom complete with garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 are on the other side of the house with a 2nd bathroom separating the two. This home feature an indoor laundry room and lots of extra storage closets. The home is located next to a quite MINI PARK with beautiful landscaping and seating. The home is equipped with security cameras and monitoring equipment which will convey with the home. The SALT WATER POOL has a dual cycle pump and a lounge seat at the deep end. A large covered deck and the screened patio allow for year round use. This is a fun neighborhood with resort like amenities. New massive clubhouse pool with walking bridge connecting to another pool with a beach style entry. Parks both in the pool for water fun as well as play equipment in the dry areas.