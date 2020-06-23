1968 HOVINGTON CIR W

Amenities

Desirable 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Kensington community! Great split bedroom floorplan with not one, but TWO master suites. Updated kitchen offers gorgeous white cabinets contrast nicely with solid granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances and modern light fixtures with an eat-in space. Wood-look flooring in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms and neutral paint scheme throughout this 1,573 sq ft home. The spacious living area with fireplace and formal dining/family room adjacent to your kitchen are great for entertaining. Fenced back yard with outdoor deck, wet bar and BBQ area. Don't miss out on this FANTASTIC home! No Pets Please. Resident Benefit Package: $16.50/mo.