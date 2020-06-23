All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

1968 HOVINGTON CIR W

1968 Hovington Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1968 Hovington Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Desirable 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Kensington community! Great split bedroom floorplan with not one, but TWO master suites. Updated kitchen offers gorgeous white cabinets contrast nicely with solid granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances and modern light fixtures with an eat-in space. Wood-look flooring in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms and neutral paint scheme throughout this 1,573 sq ft home. The spacious living area with fireplace and formal dining/family room adjacent to your kitchen are great for entertaining. Fenced back yard with outdoor deck, wet bar and BBQ area. Don't miss out on this FANTASTIC home! No Pets Please. Resident Benefit Package: $16.50/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have any available units?
1968 HOVINGTON CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have?
Some of 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
1968 HOVINGTON CIR W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W does offer parking.
Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have a pool?
Yes, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W has a pool.
Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have accessible units?
No, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 HOVINGTON CIR W has units with dishwashers.
