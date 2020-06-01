All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 19633 East Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
19633 East Phillips Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19633 East Phillips Drive

19633 S Phillips Parkway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deercreek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19633 S Phillips Parkway Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
Fully furnished Executive Rental, like new, luxuriously upgraded 3 BR / 2.5 Bath townhouse with attached 2-car garage in prime south suburban Denver location. This quiet end unit at Waterside at Highland Park, Centennial, CO, is one-half mile west of I-25 and one-half mile north of E-470, putting you within walking distance of Park Meadows Mall, less than 2 miles to Sky Ridge Medical Center and the Charles Schwab Lone Tree Campus; 7 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 12 minutes to downtown. No pets, No smoking, No exceptions.
3-9 month lease will be $3250/month. 10-12 month lease is $2950/month.
Scraped hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Main level patio and second floor deck off the master bedroom face a private park with walking path and man-made lake with running waterfall and distant Rocky Mountain views. Living room features electronic reclining leather couch facing the 65-inch Sony 4K flat screen TV. Laundry with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom features a high-end memory foam King mattress and includes a large walk-in closet with built-ins, 5 piece bath and shower and large flat screen TV. 2nd BR also features a king bed. Third BR features a bunk bed with full size bottom mattress and twin top, with 65-inch flat screen TV.
-Quiet end unit with beautiful views from first floor patio and second floor deck.
-Double attached garage with built-ins.
-High speed internet service
-Office space with desk and HP printer. Wifi or hard wired internet.
-Hulu, Showtime, HBO
-Fully stocked kitchen.
-Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19633 East Phillips Drive have any available units?
19633 East Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19633 East Phillips Drive have?
Some of 19633 East Phillips Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19633 East Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19633 East Phillips Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19633 East Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19633 East Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 19633 East Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19633 East Phillips Drive does offer parking.
Does 19633 East Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19633 East Phillips Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19633 East Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 19633 East Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19633 East Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 19633 East Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19633 East Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19633 East Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia