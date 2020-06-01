19633 East Phillips Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished Executive Rental, like new, luxuriously upgraded 3 BR / 2.5 Bath townhouse with attached 2-car garage in prime south suburban Denver location. This quiet end unit at Waterside at Highland Park, Centennial, CO, is one-half mile west of I-25 and one-half mile north of E-470, putting you within walking distance of Park Meadows Mall, less than 2 miles to Sky Ridge Medical Center and the Charles Schwab Lone Tree Campus; 7 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 12 minutes to downtown. No pets, No smoking, No exceptions.
3-9 month lease will be $3250/month. 10-12 month lease is $2950/month.
Scraped hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Main level patio and second floor deck off the master bedroom face a private park with walking path and man-made lake with running waterfall and distant Rocky Mountain views. Living room features electronic reclining leather couch facing the 65-inch Sony 4K flat screen TV. Laundry with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom features a high-end memory foam King mattress and includes a large walk-in closet with built-ins, 5 piece bath and shower and large flat screen TV. 2nd BR also features a king bed. Third BR features a bunk bed with full size bottom mattress and twin top, with 65-inch flat screen TV.
-Quiet end unit with beautiful views from first floor patio and second floor deck.
-Double attached garage with built-ins.
-High speed internet service
-Office space with desk and HP printer. Wifi or hard wired internet.
-Hulu, Showtime, HBO
-Fully stocked kitchen.
-Large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.