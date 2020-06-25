All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive

1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Large 4 bedroom 3 bath brick home located in Holly Oak Ravine community. Home offers 2,300 sq ft of living space, wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Double front door entrance, formal living and dining room. Family room is cozy and is accented with brick wall. Double french doors lead out to the large backyard with beautiful, mature trees that allow for lots of natural shade. Open patio overlooks the backyard. True split floor plan. All rooms are spacious and have ample amount of closet space. Master bedroom has master suit attached with a walk in shower. French doors in the master open on to the backyard patio. 2nd bath offers a shower / Tub combo. Kitchen has an open concept and has an eat in area. There is also an attached formal dining room. Oversized laundry area is a bonus. 4th bedroom has a full bath attached. 2 car garage is a plus!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have any available units?
1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have?
Some of 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive offers parking.
Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have a pool?
No, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Holly Oaks Ravine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
