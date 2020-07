Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Affordable living at it's best. This super cute 2BD/1BA duplex has been recently remodeled and is move in ready. New paint, flooring and new appliances as well as w/d connections in kitchen compatible for stackable washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for lawn care and utilities.