1938 BIGGERS RD
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

1938 BIGGERS RD

1938 Biggers Road · No Longer Available
Location

1938 Biggers Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet established neighborhood on dead end street features a Move in ready 3/2 contractor built home. Large kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace, and laundry room w/ attached ~1k sq ft storage space & 4 bay large attached garage/workspace to store all your toys & tools. 2 yo roof, 1 yr old AC, newer windows, updated plumbing bathrooms have been updated. Spacious extra large lot with fruit trees. They don't build them like this anymore! Lots of privacy and space! Call today to schedule your chance to rent this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 BIGGERS RD have any available units?
1938 BIGGERS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 BIGGERS RD have?
Some of 1938 BIGGERS RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 BIGGERS RD currently offering any rent specials?
1938 BIGGERS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 BIGGERS RD pet-friendly?
No, 1938 BIGGERS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1938 BIGGERS RD offer parking?
Yes, 1938 BIGGERS RD offers parking.
Does 1938 BIGGERS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 BIGGERS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 BIGGERS RD have a pool?
No, 1938 BIGGERS RD does not have a pool.
Does 1938 BIGGERS RD have accessible units?
No, 1938 BIGGERS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 BIGGERS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 BIGGERS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
