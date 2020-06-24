1938 BIGGERS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet established neighborhood on dead end street features a Move in ready 3/2 contractor built home. Large kitchen, dining area, family room with fireplace, and laundry room w/ attached ~1k sq ft storage space & 4 bay large attached garage/workspace to store all your toys & tools. 2 yo roof, 1 yr old AC, newer windows, updated plumbing bathrooms have been updated. Spacious extra large lot with fruit trees. They don't build them like this anymore! Lots of privacy and space! Call today to schedule your chance to rent this gem!