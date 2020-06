Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a fully equipped kitchen, screened porch, outside utility room with washer & dryer hook up, car port and large fenced in back yard. Home is available immediately, non aggressive pet breeds will be considered on a case by case basis. Call to schedule a showing today.