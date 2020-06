Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Here is 2 story, 3 bedroom duplex in Springfield that is available to rent. There are wood plank floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with matching refrigerator and range. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing. Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents!