Come visit this freshly painted 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in ''Arlington Hills'' Open living room with a spacious dining/family room. Tile, carpeting, and wood plank flooring. Carport and a large partially fenced in back yard. Just a 10 minute drive from Regency Square, a 10 minute drive to downtown, and a 25 minute drive to the beach. Washer and dryer hook ups. New fridge on order to be installed soon.