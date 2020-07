Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

100-year-old home completely renovated from top to bottom including hardwood floors bathrooms kitchen etc. furnished with new mattresses and beds. Offstreet parking plus a garage quiet neighborhood with great neighbors convenient to downtown Jacksonville and easy on off for I 95. About 25 minutes from the beach, 15 minutes from Southside corporate area.