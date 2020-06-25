Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD
1889 Lake Shore Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1889 Lake Shore Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 has new laminate floors, new windows. Large fenced yard includes lawn service. Large building-workshop-storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have any available units?
1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD offer parking?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have a pool?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 LAKE SHORE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia