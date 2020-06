Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 Bungalo Ready for Immediate Move In! - Get ready to share many years of memories.



Enjoy this beautiful bungalo with a detached double car garage. Features lovely hardwood and ceramic tile floors, separate living and dining rooms (with French doors), laundry room with washer and dryer included, equipped kitchen with wood cabinets, ceiling fans, fenced backyard, and central heat/air.



This home is ready for occupancy!



