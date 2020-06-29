All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1851 Florida Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1851 Florida Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1851 Florida Ave

1851 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1851 Florida Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3/1 Single family home available now! - Bring the family to this three bed room one bath single family home! This property rests on a large corner lot and features faux wood flooring throughout! Schedule your appointment to view today 904-743-1500 ext 2

(RLNE5349126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Florida Ave have any available units?
1851 Florida Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1851 Florida Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Florida Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Florida Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1851 Florida Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1851 Florida Ave offer parking?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Florida Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Florida Ave have a pool?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Florida Ave have accessible units?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Florida Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Florida Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Florida Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia