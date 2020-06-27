1849 DONALD ST

1849 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205 Riverside
Beautiful Sunsets on the River in this Riverfront Bungalow With a Screened in Saltwater Pool - Two Story - Formal Living Room / Dining Room - Family Room - Remodeled Designer Kitchen - Glassed in River Room - Hardwood Floors and Carpet - Gas Fireplace - CH&A - Fan - Washer Dryer Hookups - Two Car Garage - Last month rent and security deposit required. Small dog less than 35# OK with $300. non-refundable pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
