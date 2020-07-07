All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:35 PM

1839 Sandalwood Boulevard

1839 Sandalwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Sandalwood Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
Just miles to the beach! Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home!
This home has ceramic tile throughout entire house, large floor plan with 2 living / family rooms and open kitchen with attached dining room. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and countertops, large pantry and tiled backsplash that matches the ceramic tiling throughout. Dining is attached to the kitchen and is completely open and separated by a breakfast bar. All rooms are spacious and have ample amount of closet space. Master bedroom also has connected bathroom with stand up, newly tiled shower. 2nd bath has a shower tub combo and is shared with the other 2 rooms. Home offers over 1650 sq ft of living space and has an attached carport and front and back porch. Backyard is very private and has plenty of outdoor space. Just miles to all major highways, dining and shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have any available units?
1839 Sandalwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have?
Some of 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Sandalwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Sandalwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

