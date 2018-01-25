1839 Doyon Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b7c5850a1 ---- Cute two-bedroom duplex unit with recent work completed! Gas appliances, driveway, washer/dryer hook-ups, and fenced back yard. Book your showing today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.