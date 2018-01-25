All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1839 Doyon Ct

1839 Doyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Doyon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b7c5850a1 ---- Cute two-bedroom duplex unit with recent work completed! Gas appliances, driveway, washer/dryer hook-ups, and fenced back yard. Book your showing today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Doyon Ct have any available units?
1839 Doyon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Doyon Ct have?
Some of 1839 Doyon Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Doyon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Doyon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Doyon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Doyon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Doyon Ct offer parking?
No, 1839 Doyon Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Doyon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Doyon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Doyon Ct have a pool?
No, 1839 Doyon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Doyon Ct have accessible units?
No, 1839 Doyon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Doyon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 Doyon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

