All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1832 Navaho Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1832 Navaho Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1832 Navaho Ave

1832 Navaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1832 Navaho Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ca0d67015 ----
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,648.00 Sq. Ft. home perfect for YOU! Features beautiful white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, & MUCH more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FREE APPLICATION, FREE BIG SCREEN TV, and 50% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 4/5!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Navaho Ave have any available units?
1832 Navaho Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Navaho Ave have?
Some of 1832 Navaho Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Navaho Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Navaho Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Navaho Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Navaho Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Navaho Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Navaho Ave offers parking.
Does 1832 Navaho Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Navaho Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Navaho Ave have a pool?
No, 1832 Navaho Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Navaho Ave have accessible units?
No, 1832 Navaho Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Navaho Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Navaho Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia