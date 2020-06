Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Recently remodeled home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This house is 1,556 sq.ft and has ample room for everyone. There is no carpet in this house so you don't have to worry about getting it dirty. This home has a good size living room. The master bedroom bathroom is just as big as the room is. This house has been freshly painted inside and out and has been given all the love and care needed to turn this house into a home. We do accept Section 8 on this home.