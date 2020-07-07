1823 Colby Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef013cd058 ---- Northside 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available! Large bedrooms, updated kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer connections, carport, huge front/back yard and much more!�?? Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.