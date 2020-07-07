All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

1823 Colby Ave

1823 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Colby Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef013cd058 ---- Northside 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available! Large bedrooms, updated kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer connections, carport, huge front/back yard and much more!�?? Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

