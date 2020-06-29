1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER

Amenities
The spacious top unit of this gorgeous waterfront duplex features tons of natural sunlight, plantation shutters, original hardwood floors, a kitchen featuring original built-in cabinets, an outdoor balcony, waterfront view, one off street parking spot + more. The three bedrooms are huge, and the living and dining areas are open and perfect for entertaining. The living room features a brick fireplace and don't forget in unit laundry. Pets are case by case basis. Just blocks from the shoppes on St Johns and close to St Vincent Hospital.