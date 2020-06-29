1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The spacious top unit of this gorgeous waterfront duplex features tons of natural sunlight, plantation shutters, original hardwood floors, a kitchen featuring original built-in cabinets, an outdoor balcony, waterfront view, one off street parking spot + more. The three bedrooms are huge, and the living and dining areas are open and perfect for entertaining. The living room features a brick fireplace and don't forget in unit laundry. Pets are case by case basis. Just blocks from the shoppes on St Johns and close to St Vincent Hospital.