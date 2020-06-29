All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER

1819 Willow Branch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Willow Branch Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The spacious top unit of this gorgeous waterfront duplex features tons of natural sunlight, plantation shutters, original hardwood floors, a kitchen featuring original built-in cabinets, an outdoor balcony, waterfront view, one off street parking spot + more. The three bedrooms are huge, and the living and dining areas are open and perfect for entertaining. The living room features a brick fireplace and don't forget in unit laundry. Pets are case by case basis. Just blocks from the shoppes on St Johns and close to St Vincent Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have any available units?
1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have?
Some of 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER currently offering any rent specials?
1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER is pet friendly.
Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER offer parking?
Yes, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER offers parking.
Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have a pool?
No, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER does not have a pool.
Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have accessible units?
No, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 WILLOW BRANCH TER does not have units with dishwashers.
