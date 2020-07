Amenities

: AVONDALE TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on Edgewood, right on Pine, right on Van Wert to corner of Pine. 3 BR, 2.5 BA, living/dining combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, approx. 1700 sf, wood floors downstairs, wood in bedrooms, laundry in the unit, $2000 sec dep, 1 year lease, no pets, [AVLB pm fm/sh] available now.