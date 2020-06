Amenities

Recently remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2 half bathrooms, This house is 1,717 sq.ft, and has ample room for everyone. It has tile in most of the house and LPV in the rest of the house. This home has a good size dinning room and living room with a bonus room. This house has been freshly painted inside and out and has been given all the love and care needed to turn this house into a home. We do accept Section 8 on this home.