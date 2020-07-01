All apartments in Jacksonville
1802 WILLESDON DR E
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:17 PM

1802 WILLESDON DR E

1802 Willesdon Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Willesdon Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Great location! Playground and basketball court right across the house. Lawn care and lawn mowing equipment included! All stainless steel kitchen appliances included with GE Washer and Dryer! Large screen patio! Beautiful kitchen granite countertop with tiled backsplash! Full Laminate Floor throughout the whole house. Storm door and full stucco house, front and back gutters installed. Convenient location nearby St John Town Center, Regency Mall, Craig Airport, IKEA, Walmart and etc. all within 5 miles. Don't let this slip away, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have any available units?
1802 WILLESDON DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have?
Some of 1802 WILLESDON DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 WILLESDON DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1802 WILLESDON DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 WILLESDON DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1802 WILLESDON DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E offer parking?
No, 1802 WILLESDON DR E does not offer parking.
Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 WILLESDON DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have a pool?
No, 1802 WILLESDON DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have accessible units?
No, 1802 WILLESDON DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 WILLESDON DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 WILLESDON DR E does not have units with dishwashers.

