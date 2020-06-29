18 West 43rd Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237342



A 1 bed, 1 bath rental property at a bargain of a price in Jacksonville!



Kitchen features granite countertops and brand new appliances. The bedroom and living room feature hardwood flooring. Plenty of parking available. Cats and dogs are accepted. This property comes as is.



Have the peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.