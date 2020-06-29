All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 18 West 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
18 West 43rd Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:55 PM

18 West 43rd Street

18 West 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18 West 43rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1237342

A 1 bed, 1 bath rental property at a bargain of a price in Jacksonville!

Kitchen features granite countertops and brand new appliances. The bedroom and living room feature hardwood flooring. Plenty of parking available. Cats and dogs are accepted. This property comes as is.

Have the peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 West 43rd Street have any available units?
18 West 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 18 West 43rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 West 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 West 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 18 West 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 West 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 18 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 West 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 West 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 18 West 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 18 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 West 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia