Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1779 Tall Tree Dr E

1779 Tall Tree Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1779 Tall Tree Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Woods! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Beautiful home in the well sought-out community of The Woods. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open living room. Dining area located off the kitchen. This home has laminate wood floors and tile throughout. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has garden tub and walk-in shower. Two car garage and fenced in yard! Washer/dryer connections.

One pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5065945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have any available units?
1779 Tall Tree Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have?
Some of 1779 Tall Tree Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1779 Tall Tree Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
1779 Tall Tree Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1779 Tall Tree Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E offers parking.
Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E has a pool.
Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have accessible units?
No, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 1779 Tall Tree Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1779 Tall Tree Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
