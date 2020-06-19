1779 Tall Tree Dr E

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in The Woods! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Beautiful home in the well sought-out community of The Woods. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts almost 1,900 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open living room. Dining area located off the kitchen. This home has laminate wood floors and tile throughout. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has garden tub and walk-in shower. Two car garage and fenced in yard! Washer/dryer connections.



One pet is welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5065945)