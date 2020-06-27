1758 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Mid-Westside
This is a large duplex. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath bottom floor unit has tons of space. It has central heat and air and tile in most of the unit. This unit won't last long This is the top unit and it looks just like to bottom unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have any available units?
