Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

1758 West 11th Street Unit C

1758 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1758 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This is a large duplex. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath bottom floor unit has tons of space. It has central heat and air and tile in most of the unit. This unit won't last long This is the top unit and it looks just like to bottom unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have any available units?
1758 West 11th Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1758 West 11th Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1758 West 11th Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 West 11th Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C offer parking?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 West 11th Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1758 West 11th Street Unit C has units with air conditioning.
