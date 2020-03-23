All apartments in Jacksonville
1758 Powhattan St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1758 Powhattan St

1758 Powhattan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1758 Powhattan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Updated Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Come check out this recently renovated downtown bungalow. Located near the cross section of I-95 and Kings road. This home has been updated with hardwood floors, tile bathroom and new vanity, tile kitchen, stacked washer and dryer included. Aspire to live near the urban core of Springfield, enjoy the local restaurants, bars and downtown life. As well this location is perfect for students looking to attend FSCJ or Edward Waters College.

Features:
Hardwood Floors
Updated Kitchen
Washer and Dryer included
24 Hour Maintenance

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

(RLNE4995503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Powhattan St have any available units?
1758 Powhattan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Powhattan St have?
Some of 1758 Powhattan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Powhattan St currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Powhattan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Powhattan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 Powhattan St is pet friendly.
Does 1758 Powhattan St offer parking?
No, 1758 Powhattan St does not offer parking.
Does 1758 Powhattan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1758 Powhattan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Powhattan St have a pool?
No, 1758 Powhattan St does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Powhattan St have accessible units?
No, 1758 Powhattan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Powhattan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 Powhattan St does not have units with dishwashers.
