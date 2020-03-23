1758 Powhattan St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Come check out this recently renovated downtown bungalow. Located near the cross section of I-95 and Kings road. This home has been updated with hardwood floors, tile bathroom and new vanity, tile kitchen, stacked washer and dryer included. Aspire to live near the urban core of Springfield, enjoy the local restaurants, bars and downtown life. As well this location is perfect for students looking to attend FSCJ or Edward Waters College.



Features:

Hardwood Floors

Updated Kitchen

Washer and Dryer included

24 Hour Maintenance



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



(RLNE4995503)