1758 Powhattan St

Amenities
Updated Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home - Come check out this recently renovated downtown bungalow. Located near the cross section of I-95 and Kings road. This home has been updated with hardwood floors, tile bathroom and new vanity, tile kitchen, stacked washer and dryer included. Aspire to live near the urban core of Springfield, enjoy the local restaurants, bars and downtown life. As well this location is perfect for students looking to attend FSCJ or Edward Waters College.
Features:
Hardwood Floors
Updated Kitchen
Washer and Dryer included
24 Hour Maintenance
Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00
(RLNE4995503)