All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1758 Greenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1758 Greenwood Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

1758 Greenwood Ave

1758 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1758 Greenwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful property in the heart of Avondale. Stunning refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite countertops, living room, dining room in this 1350 sf 2 bedroom unit. Located on the first floor, this spacious unit has W/D hookup in a screened in back porch, a large detached garage and a large front porch to relax on. Steps away from the St. John's Shoppes and restaurants & one block from Boone Park. Easy access to King Street & Five Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Greenwood Ave have any available units?
1758 Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 1758 Greenwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Greenwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1758 Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Greenwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 1758 Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1758 Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1758 Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia