1758 Greenwood Ave

Amenities
Beautiful property in the heart of Avondale. Stunning refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite countertops, living room, dining room in this 1350 sf 2 bedroom unit. Located on the first floor, this spacious unit has W/D hookup in a screened in back porch, a large detached garage and a large front porch to relax on. Steps away from the St. John's Shoppes and restaurants & one block from Boone Park. Easy access to King Street & Five Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available now.