1757 W 28th St Fl 32209

1757 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Moncrief Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
ONCE UPON A TIME GROUP CORP - Property Id: 211764
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified) This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211764 Property Id 211764
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
