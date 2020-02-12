All apartments in Jacksonville
1757 W 28th St Fl 32209
1757 W 28th St Fl 32209

1757 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1757 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONCE UPON A TIME GROUP CORP - Property Id: 211764

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $750.00 and deposit $750.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211764
Property Id 211764

(RLNE5497961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have any available units?
1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have?
Some of 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 currently offering any rent specials?
1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 is pet friendly.
Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 offer parking?
No, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 does not offer parking.
Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have a pool?
No, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 does not have a pool.
Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have accessible units?
No, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 W 28th St Fl 32209 does not have units with dishwashers.

