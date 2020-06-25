All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1739 Secretariat Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1739 Secretariat Lane North
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

1739 Secretariat Lane North

1739 Secretariat Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1739 Secretariat Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
It doesn't get any better than this wonderful rental home in Jacksonville FL located in a very nice subdivision, and it's just coming on the market and it offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage. When you walk into the front door it will lead you into an open living room. It has a Dining room and sitting area just off the Kitchen. It has double doors in the living room to go outside so if you love hosting guests there's nothing better. The entire house has brand new wooden like tile in main living areas with carpet in bedrooms and plenty of space in the closets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. This home will not last long so call or email now .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have any available units?
1739 Secretariat Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have?
Some of 1739 Secretariat Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 Secretariat Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Secretariat Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Secretariat Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Secretariat Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Secretariat Lane North offers parking.
Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Secretariat Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have a pool?
No, 1739 Secretariat Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have accessible units?
No, 1739 Secretariat Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Secretariat Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Secretariat Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia