1739 Secretariat Lane North

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

It doesn't get any better than this wonderful rental home in Jacksonville FL located in a very nice subdivision, and it's just coming on the market and it offers 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage. When you walk into the front door it will lead you into an open living room. It has a Dining room and sitting area just off the Kitchen. It has double doors in the living room to go outside so if you love hosting guests there's nothing better. The entire house has brand new wooden like tile in main living areas with carpet in bedrooms and plenty of space in the closets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. This home will not last long so call or email now .